Eureka Weather Forecast
EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0