Del Rio, TX

A rainy Thursday in Del Rio — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 4 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Del Rio, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Del Rio:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cCmfeDU00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

