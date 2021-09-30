CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Fulton Bridge Reopening, Ramp to Downtown Closing as Part of Massive Wheeling Bridge Project

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydf6p_0cCmfcS200

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A section of eastbound Interstate 70 in Wheeling that has been closed since early 2021 will reopen Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, when the Fulton Bridge reopens. The bridge and ramp connecting the Fort Henry Bridge on eastbound Interstate 70 with downtown Wheeling will also close on Monday, Oct. 4 for work on the bridge deck and superstructure.

Both bridge projects are part of a massive $215 million West Virginia Division of Highways project to replace or rehabilitate 26 bridges along Interstate 70 between the Ohio state line and Elm Grove.

“These bridges were built back in the 1950s,” said West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 Engineer Tony Clark, P.E. “It was time for them to be rehabilitated or completely rebuilt.

“At the end of the day we’ll walk away with 26 new bridges that we won’t have to worry about for another two to four decades,” Clark said.

Interstate 70 has been closed in the area of the Fulton Bridge since early 2021. Clark said the closure was necessary to completely demolish and rebuild the Fulton Bridge.

Reopening the span will restore direct access from the interstate to Wheeling Hospital, which had been disrupted by the bridge closure.

The bridge and ramp at Exit 1A, which connects the Fort Henry Bridge with downtown Wheeling, will close on Monday, Oct. 4 for about 120 days. Drivers used to taking Exit 1A off Interstate 70 East will instead take Exit 1B to 16thStreet during the closure.

Motorists are asked to remain alert and pay attention to the new traffic patterns. The bridge projects are paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Beckley’s first Bike Share program ready to roll

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Welcome Center will pedal out the new and first Beckley bike share program, Bike Beckley, on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The bikes are docked at the Beckley Welcome Center on Prince Street- located right next to the McManus Trail system. The bikes can only be unlocked using a ride share app.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

October dates announced for Fayette County tire disposal

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County’s monthly tire disposal is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, according to Fayette County Assistant Resource Coordinator, Abigail Newell. The disposal will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old K-Mart on Route 19 in Fayetteville. Only tires from state residents...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elm Grove, WV
State
Ohio State
City
Charleston, WV
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Traffic
City
Wheeling, WV
Lootpress

A Kanawha County Commissioner has tested positive for COVID

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler has tested positive for Covid, according to courthouse officials. “Last night, I showed symptoms of Covid. I immediately went and got tested this morning. I received a positive test result for COVID, and I have mild symptoms, and I am doing well,” Wheeler explained. “My mild symptoms are a testament to the vaccines. I will follow appropriate medical guidelines and self-isolate during the required period of time.”
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

City of Charleston announces return of Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Charleston’s Live on the Levee event on Friday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined with members of the Sternwheelers Association to announce the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. The Regatta will take place July 1 through July 4, 2022. Several favorites are scheduled to return,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Tony Clark
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia October 3 through October 10

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4, the Gaines Estate will introduce The Monday Market, an event that will feature Fayetteville’s finest food trucks, produce vendors, artisans and more on the first Monday of the month. The market will be made complete with live music from local artists.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy