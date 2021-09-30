CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Tall Tales exhibit opening Saturday at Tamarack Marketplace

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9mDP_0cCmfaga00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace is pleased to announce the opening of the “Tall Tales” exhibition in the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

This exhibition theme, described as “the art of storytelling,” explores West Virginia artists’ abilities to tell a story via visual art.

“West Virginians are known to be excellent storytellers,” stated Mandy Lash, Gallery Director. “It is an artist’s duty to depict their favorite narratives for future generations to behold. A key part of American folk literature, tall tales are said to have been started from the bragging contests that American frontiersmen would start when they gathered around a fire, with this exhibition I wanted our juried artists to treat the gallery as their campfire and their artwork as their means of communication.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served.

“Whether we are passing down familial folklore at a reunion or sharing stories over at the water cooler, there are so many legends, fables and fabrications that are begging to be shared and turned into long-lasting works of art,” said Lash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Judges of Beckley’s 30th Annual Chili Night name winners

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 30th Annual Chili Night was held in downtown Beckley on Saturday, October 2. After tasting every cup of chili this year’s participants had to offer, the celebrity judges picked their favorites. Chili Night trophy winners are as follows:. People’s Choice: 1st– Texas Steakhouse; 2nd –...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Annual Christmas parade returns to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton has announced the return of the highly anticipated Christmas parade in downtown Princeton. The parade takes place Friday, December 3rd, starting at 6 pm, with the theme for this year’s event being “Gifts Under the Tree”. “Come out and enjoy a night...
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Fright Nights WV ready for another season of scares

DANIELS, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend, Frights Nights WV, southern West Virginia’s top haunted attraction, will open its 2021 season. Ashley Long created Fright Nights 12 years ago with specific goals in mind. Five-year goals were completed in three, awards were won, and records were broken. Now, Long wants to make each season better than the last.
DANIELS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
Beckley, WV
Entertainment
Lootpress

Pivotal bridge from Winnie the Pooh series to be auctioned

LONDON (AP) — The adventures of the honey-loving bear “Winnie the Pooh” have captivated children — and their parents — for nigh-on 100 years. Fans now have a chance to own a central piece of Pooh’s history, when a countryside bridge from southern England goes up for auction next week.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy