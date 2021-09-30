Tall Tales exhibit opening Saturday at Tamarack Marketplace

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace is pleased to announce the opening of the “Tall Tales” exhibition in the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

This exhibition theme, described as “the art of storytelling,” explores West Virginia artists’ abilities to tell a story via visual art.

“West Virginians are known to be excellent storytellers,” stated Mandy Lash, Gallery Director. “It is an artist’s duty to depict their favorite narratives for future generations to behold. A key part of American folk literature, tall tales are said to have been started from the bragging contests that American frontiersmen would start when they gathered around a fire, with this exhibition I wanted our juried artists to treat the gallery as their campfire and their artwork as their means of communication.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served.

“Whether we are passing down familial folklore at a reunion or sharing stories over at the water cooler, there are so many legends, fables and fabrications that are begging to be shared and turned into long-lasting works of art,” said Lash.