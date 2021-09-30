Daily Weather Forecast For Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
