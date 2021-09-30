Elizabethtown Daily Weather Forecast
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
