Supreme Court Admits Lawyers

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The following people were admitted to practice law in West Virginia during an in-person ceremony before the Supreme Court of Appeals on September 29, 2021. Among the individuals were the first new attorneys to take the newly revised oath that includes a pledge of civility.

Successful applicants of the West Virginia Bar Examination who were admitted:

Patrick Daniel McCune Moriah Noelle Myers Juan Manuel Pittaluga, MD Douglas Brian Richmond

Admitted by transferred Uniform Bar Examination:

DeMarr William Moulton Sean Blythe Shriver, PhD Nicholas Vazqueztell

Admitted by reciprocity (other states where admitted in parentheses):

Matthew Ryan Blackwell (Tennessee) Nicholas F. Borsuk (Pennsylvania) Annemarie Dinardo Cleary (Virginia) Christopher John Hega (Pennsylvania) Nicholas McDannold Miller (California, District of Columbia) Jonathan R. O’Boyle (Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania Elizabeth Halsey Parrott (Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia) Jonathan Micah Stewart (Pennsylvania)

Admitted with limited permission to practice under Rule 9.0 of the Rules for Admission: Lydiabeth Camillia Comer (with limited permission to practice in association with Legal Aid of West Virginia, having been admitted in Missouri).