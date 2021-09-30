Supreme Court Admits Lawyers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The following people were admitted to practice law in West Virginia during an in-person ceremony before the Supreme Court of Appeals on September 29, 2021. Among the individuals were the first new attorneys to take the newly revised oath that includes a pledge of civility.
Successful applicants of the West Virginia Bar Examination who were admitted:
- Patrick Daniel McCune
- Moriah Noelle Myers
- Juan Manuel Pittaluga, MD
- Douglas Brian Richmond
Admitted by transferred Uniform Bar Examination:
- DeMarr William Moulton
- Sean Blythe Shriver, PhD
- Nicholas Vazqueztell
Admitted by reciprocity (other states where admitted in parentheses):
- Matthew Ryan Blackwell (Tennessee)
- Nicholas F. Borsuk (Pennsylvania)
- Annemarie Dinardo Cleary (Virginia)
- Christopher John Hega (Pennsylvania)
- Nicholas McDannold Miller (California, District of Columbia)
- Jonathan R. O’Boyle (Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
- Elizabeth Halsey Parrott (Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South
- Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)
- Jonathan Micah Stewart (Pennsylvania)
Admitted with limited permission to practice under Rule 9.0 of the Rules for Admission: Lydiabeth Camillia Comer (with limited permission to practice in association with Legal Aid of West Virginia, having been admitted in Missouri).
