West. Bend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

West Bend Bulletin
 4 days ago

WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cCmfMWW00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

