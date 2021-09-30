West. Bend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
