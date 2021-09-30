Weather Forecast For Galveston
GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 76 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
