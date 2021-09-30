4-Day Weather Forecast For Longview
LONGVIEW, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0