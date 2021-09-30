Elmira Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELMIRA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
