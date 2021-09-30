The Justice Department will argue against Texas' abortion law Friday. Here's what you need to know.

But as those legal battles continue — with one case the subject of a federal court hearing Friday — Senate Bill 8 still stands. Abortion providers, doctors, women’s rights groups and even the U.S. government are battling to overturn the law, which bans the procedure after approximately six weeks of pregnancy — before many know they’re pregnant. The nation’s highest court has taken up the law once — though it didn’t weigh in on its constitutionality — and multiple lawsuits are pending. A federal lawsuit filed by the Biden administration will hold a hearing Friday in a U.S. District Court.