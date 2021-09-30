Ellicott Sets Public Hearing For Preliminary Budget

FALCONER — A public hearing has been set on the preliminary 2022 budget for the town of Ellicott. Earlier this month, the Ellicott Town Board set the public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Pat McLaughlin, town supervisor, told The Post-Journal that town officials are still negotiating a new employee union contract with highway department workers. He said the outcome of the negotiations will impact the final budget if an agreement is reached within the next couple of months. He added that he cannot discuss in great detail the preliminary budget because of the ongoing contract negotiations, but he believes the final budget will be under the state’s tax cap, which is 1.02% for the town this year.