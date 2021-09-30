Crossville Weather Forecast
CROSSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
