Crossville Weather Forecast

CROSSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



