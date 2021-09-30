Mount Pleasant Weather Forecast
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 1
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
