David Bernard Shrock passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, of an apparent heart attack. David was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on Feb. 8, 1932 to the late Ruth (Markham) and Bernard Alan Shrock. He grew up in Oscoda, Michigan, graduating from Oscoda High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, returning to Oscoda, Michigan, until attending and graduating from Michigan State University and the Detroit School of Law.