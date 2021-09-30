4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0