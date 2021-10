Growth in the global sharing economy and mobility sector will stall if insurance does not evolve, according to a new report from Marsh. In order to support the accelerating changes in the sector, new forms of insurance – including programs to support gig workers at scale – will need to be created, according to Marsh’s new report, Mobility in a post-pandemic world: From evolution to revolution. The report analyzes the global trends that will shape the sector over the next 12 to 18 months.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO