Tems Performs “Avoid Things” on Kimmel: Watch

By Evan Minsker, Jazz Monroe
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lagos-based singer and songwriter Tems was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Nigerian artist performed her new song “Avoid Things” from recent EP If Orange Was a Place. Watch it happen below. The new EP, which also features “Crazy Tings,” is the follow-up to...

