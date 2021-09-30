Tems Performs “Avoid Things” on Kimmel: Watch

Shane Arnold hails from Las Vegas, but the music he makes is indebted to East Coast hip-hop. Over the jazz loop that forms the backbone of the ironically titled “Hurried,” he takes his time expressing himself. He’s lucid yet languid, and though he doesn’t try to show off, every line lands with purpose. As a passage of Rhodes, drums, and double bass repeats, he layers brags into his contemplative bars: “My axioms made me an agent for truth/One less reason for you niggas to get back in the booth.” It would be easy to describe his flow as a stream of consciousness, but I don’t know anyone who thinks this clearly. “Hurried” is more like a series of edited notes to himself, scrubbed of all the doubt and overthinking of the first draft. As the song comes to a close, his final line is an expression of self-acceptance, delivered with levity: “If I ain’t trash, I’m glad.”

