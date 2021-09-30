CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cCmdLiD00

The European Union expressed concern Thursday about media freedom in Slovenia after the head of the country’s only news agency stepped down over a new public service contract that would dictate the way STA is funded.

STA Director Bojan Veselinovic resigned saying that the draft contract would damage the agency.

“I will never participate in the trampling of journalistic autonomy,” he said in a statement.

The government has provided no funds to the agency so far this year, according to the European Commission.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has long been under scrutiny for keeping a stranglehold on STA. He insists that much of Slovenia's media is biased against him, but he said in July that the funding issue would be resolved this fall.

“We regret and follow with concern the latest deterioration of the situation,” commission spokesman Christian Wigand told reporters. He said the EU’s executive branch has “repeatedly expressed our serious concerns” about the need for the government to ensure STA's funding and independence.

“We urge the Slovenian authorities, the Slovenian government, to take decisive action to stop and reverse the current trend. The developments show, unfortunately once again, the need for EU legislation to protect media freedom and pluralism,” Wigand said.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova wrote to Slovenia’s culture minister last week demanding to know how and when the agency would be funded.

“Such a situation presents major risks for media freedom and media pluralism in Slovenia, and consequently in the EU,” she wrote.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU says risk to media freedom in Poland persists despite TVN move

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive said on Thursday that risks to media freedom in Poland persisted despite a decision by the Polish regulator to extend a broadcasting licence for TVN24, aU.S. Discovery-owned news channel critical of Warsaw. After long delays, the regulator on Wednesday extended the...
EUROPE
AFP

EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations. He said that the Europeans need "to clarify and to try to understand better what are the intentions behind this announcement." Michel said that the move would reinforce European efforts to build their own defense capacity.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Agency#Eu#The European Union#Sta#The European Commission#Slovenian
The Independent

UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

Two United Nations agencies requested access Tuesday to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus s border with Poland and Lithuania after four migrants were found dead in the area.The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called on the governments involved to be guided primarily by human rights and international law as they try to stop people from illegally entering the European Union from Belarus. In a joint statement, the U.N. agencies called for an investigation of the four deaths and asked for “immediate access" to other refugees and migrants "in order to provide lifesaving medical help, food,...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Commission Chief Tells Albania: Your Future Is in the EU

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albania belongs in the European Union in the future and it is up to the European Union to start membership talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday during a trip to the region. "Albania's future is in the European Union," she said after...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of justice interference

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief prosecutor is accusing Slovenia of interfering in the EU’s justice system and fears the 27-nation bloc’s budget may not be protected from fraud or corruption. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office began work in June with the aim of independently investigating crimes against the EU budget. Slovenia is alone among its 22 members in refusing to name two prosecutors to the agency. Chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi told EU lawmakers Friday that “the fact that a member state is interfering with the proper functioning of an EU judicial institution sets a very dangerous precedent.” Prime Minister Janez Jansa says the procedure for appointing the delegates in Slovenia “was not carried out correctly.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Protesters in Romania reject coronavirus restrictions

More than 5,000 people protested Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming measures used by authorities to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania’s highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.The rise is putting the country’s hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally. Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area’s infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period. Bucharest’s infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!” One placard read: “Green certificates = dictatorship.”___Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
kelo.com

Britain again warns EU: we will trigger Brexit safeguard measures

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Britain warned the European Union on Monday it would trigger safeguard measures in their divorce deal if the bloc failed to agree to changes to smooth trade with Northern Ireland, saying the agreement had “come apart even more quickly than we feared”. In the latest warning to...
EUROPE
The Independent

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

More than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising.More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell s oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban.The action comes less than a month before the start of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Poland summons UK ambassador after right-wing writer refused entry

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will summon the British ambassador to explain why a journalist accused of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia and the justification of rape was refused entry to Britain, a deputy foreign minister said on Monday. Rafal Ziemkiewicz was detained at London’s Heathrow airport on Saturday after travelling to Britain...
POLITICS
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Italy court suspends ex-Catalan leader case pending EU ruling

An Italian court on Monday suspended proceedings against exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, arrested last month in Sardinia on a Spanish extradition warrant, pending the outcome of European rulings, his lawyer said. The 58-year-old was briefly detained on the island on September 23 on a European warrant issued by Madrid over his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid in 2017. His lawyers insisted he had immunity as a member of the European Parliament, and while this immunity was lifted earlier this year, Puigdemont has appealed. The court in Sassari "has suspended the case pending the decision on two preliminary questions before the European court", his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras said after Monday's hearing. Those issues were Puigdemont's immunity and the extradition request itself.
EUROPE
The Independent

EU leaders to discuss defense, US and China relationships

European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia events that they argue have exposed Europe's need for more autonomy on defense. The leaders will have plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia on Tuesday, the eve of a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries. The 27-nation trade bloc's tense relationship with China and rising energy prices will also be on agenda.The informal talks are not expected to deliver concrete results but intended...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

As ruling UK Conservatives meet, businesses clamor for help

British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak promised Monday to deliver an economy based on “good work, better skills and higher wages,” as the governing Conservative Party tried to shrug off the U.K.'s economic turmoil as the growing pains of a thriving, self-reliant post-Brexit economy.Sunak touted the U.K.’s low unemployment rate of under 5% as a sign it is putting pandemic disruptions behind it. He said now that Britain has left the European Union, it will embrace “the agility, flexibility and freedom provided by Brexit” to create a dynamic, high-tech economy.For some, Sunak’s optimism in a speech to a conference of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

N Macedonia president pays first state visit to Greece

The president of North Macedonia paid the country's first state visit to Greece on Tuesday as the neighboring nations continue working to move past decades-old disputes.President Stevo Pendarovski met in Athens with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeking support for his country’s stalled effort to join the European Union The former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia declared independence in 1991 but only normalized relations with Greece in 2018 after agreeing to change its name to North Macedonia to address Athens’ concerns for its own northern region of Macedonia. North Macedonia and five other western Balkan countries - Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo - are all seeking EU membership, but existing members are divided on the timetable of the 27-nation bloc’s expansion.The leaders of the six Balkans countries are set to join an EU summit meeting in Slovenia on Wednesday.
POLITICS
AFP

Sri Lanka agrees to reform terror law to keep EU trade deal

Sri Lanka's president vowed "immediate steps" to amend anti-terror legislation to retain a lucrative trade status with the European Union, his office said Tuesday. The EU had warned Sri Lanka that its generalised system of preferences (GSP Plus) -- a favourable trade scheme to encourage developing nations to respect human rights -- could be withdrawn if Colombo did not improve its rights record. Gotabaya Rajapaksa told a visiting EU delegation Monday that he had instructed the justice minister and the attorney general to carry out urgent reforms to the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). The law allows police to arrest and detain suspects for long periods. Confessions extracted from suspects can be used against them, and many have been held for decades without charge.
ASIA
The Independent

EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe

The European Union unveiled Tuesday a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism in Europe with plans to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn't forgotten.According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of 10 Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. More than one in three people have considered emigrating to escape the abuse.The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said it was presenting what amounts to the first strategy of its kind given the “persistence and a significant...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Romania’s government collapses amid political crisis

Romania’s minority government lost a no-confidence vote on Tuesday amid a political crisis triggered by poor management of the Covid-19 crisis, internal political rivalries and a large budget deficit.The government of Prime Minister Florin Citu lost by a significant margin as 281 deputies and senators voted against it, just nine months after taking office.“Citu’s government fell with a big margin, way above the minimum required (of 234 votes)”, an opposition deputy overseeing the ballot boxes told Reuters.The Liberal-led government came to power following a parliamentary election last December.Mr Citu’s government was in limbo for a month after he sacked...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

410K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy