Sebring Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.