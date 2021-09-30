Claims for unemployment rise for third straight week
The Department of Labor said Thursday that initial claims for unemployment had risen for the third consecutive week — a potential sign of a weakening economic outlook heading into the winter months. The agency reported Thursday that 362,000 people filed for unemployment during the week ending Sept. 25. While that...
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, 2020, about seven months ago. The bill has provided a variety of economic benefits to struggling Americans, including the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the Child Tax Credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
The unemployment rate for the Gainesville metro last month increased a bit, but Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says the metro did see an increase in jobs and a drop in the number of unemployment claims in August. "Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic...
The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Senior citizens collecting social security may see their payments increase more than they ever have in 2022. The increase is around 6%, the highest since 1985, which saw a 7.4% increase. However, the extra cash may never be seen as higher prices and increased healthcare premiums happen at the same...
The Treasury Department on Monday announced plans to start reallocating the billions of dollars in federal rental assistance in a bid to get more money into the hands of tenants facing eviction. The move, which was required by Congress when it allocated the monies, follows the slow distribution of rental assistance in many parts of the country. A little more than 16.5% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal assistance reached tenants in August, compared with 11% a month earlier. Lawmakers have approved $46.5 billion in spending on rental assistance and Treasury is targeting the first tranche of...
The Federal Reserve has asked its watchdog to investigate the trading activities of senior officials, the US central bank said Monday, after two resigned following criticism of their stock market activities.
"As part of our comprehensive review, we began discussions last week with the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board to initiate an independent review of whether trading activity by certain senior officials was in compliance with both the relevant ethics rules and the law," a Fed spokesperson said.
"We welcome this review and will accept and take appropriate actions based on its findings."
Last week, Dallas Fed bank Robert Kaplan announced he would leave his post on October 8, while Eric Rosengren, who leads the Boston Fed, moved his already-scheduled retirement up by several months to September 30.
The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
Low Treasury yields are up sharply because they have been 'overdue for a correction,' says Jean Boivin's team at the BlackRock Investment Institute, pointing to the quick nature of the U.S. economic restart from pandemic shutdowns.
