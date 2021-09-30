Clark charged with an assault to create a miscarriage
Dominick Clark, 24, was charged with two counts of attempted assault to try to cause the miscarriage of a girlfriend during an argument at his Cady Road home in June. According to the probable cause affidavit, the couple got into an argument at his home about an abortion. She told Michigan state Police troopers Clark grabbed her as she left, pushed her to the ground and struck her three times in the stomach.www.thedailyreporter.com
