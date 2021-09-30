Friends of Ganondagan, Strong Museum among groups awarded grants by Humanities New York
120 New York cultural nonprofits that have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic received $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funding. In the Finger Lakes region, Friends of Ganondagan was one of the recipients of a HNY grant. Other recipients included Genesee Country Village and Museum, The Strong Museum of Play, The National Women's Hall of Fame and the Rochester Oratorio Society.www.mpnnow.com
