Salina Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain during the day; while slight chance of rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
