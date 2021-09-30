Salina Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain during the day; while slight chance of rain then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



