Weather Forecast For Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
