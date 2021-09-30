CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More rain for Thursday

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the tropics, Hurricane Sam is over 350 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with 145mph winds. The greatest threat this hurricane poses is to Bermuda. Otherwise, Invest 91L is midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands with no significant chance of developing into a tropical system.

