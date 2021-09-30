CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Princeton

Princeton News Beat
Princeton News Beat
 4 days ago

(PRINCETON, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Princeton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Princeton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cCmcTHK00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS
Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

Princeton, NJ
17
Followers
279
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy