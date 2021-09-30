Enid Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENID, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
