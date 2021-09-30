4-Day Weather Forecast For Coeur D'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
