Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
