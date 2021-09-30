Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



