Plymouth Daily Weather Forecast
PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
