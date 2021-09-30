Daily Weather Forecast For Paducah
PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0