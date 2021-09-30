CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Paducah

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 4 days ago

PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cCmc6J600

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paducah, KY
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS
Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
196
Followers
275
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy