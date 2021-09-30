Danville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DANVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.