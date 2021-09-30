Danville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DANVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
