Daily Weather Forecast For Manhattan
MANHATTAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
