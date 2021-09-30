Weather Forecast For Florence
FLORENCE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
