Daily Weather Forecast For La Crosse

LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.