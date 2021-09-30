Brunswick Daily Weather Forecast
BRUNSWICK, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
