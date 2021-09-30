CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Logan

 4 days ago

LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cCmbsBa00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

