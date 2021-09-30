4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
