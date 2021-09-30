4-Day Weather Forecast For Lebanon

LEBANON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



