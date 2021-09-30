4-Day Weather Forecast For Lebanon
LEBANON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0