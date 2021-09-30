4-Day Weather Forecast For State College
STATE COLLEGE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
