Harrisonburg Weather Forecast
HARRISONBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
