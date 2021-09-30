Casper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
