Casper, WY

Casper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cCmbibY00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Newsbreak#Nws
#Newsbreak#Nws
