Casper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.