Statesville Weather Forecast
STATESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0