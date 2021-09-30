Waterloo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WATERLOO, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
