Weather Forecast For Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



