Weather Forecast For Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
