San Tan Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
