Utica Daily Weather Forecast
UTICA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
