4-Day Weather Forecast For Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
